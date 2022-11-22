Video
IIUC-GSC Inter-Div football final held

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 21: The final match and prize distribution ceremony of "Bangabandhu International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) - Global Solutions Chittagong (GSC) Inter-Departmental Football Tournament" held at IIUC campus play ground in Kumira on Monday. Team Pharmacy defeated Team Department of Business Studies 4-2.
Deputy Minister of Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, MP and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of IIUC Professor Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, MP handed over the trophy to the champion team and runner-up team.
IIUC Treasurer and Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Humayun Kabir, IIUC Female Academic Zone Chairman and BOT Member Rizia Reza Chowdhury, Registrar AFM Aktaruzzaman Kaiser, University Proctor Iftekhar Uddin, Director of Transport Management Division Professor Dr Mohiuddin Mahi, International Affairs and Student Welfare Division Director (Acting) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman and Mohammad Akhtar Hossain behalf of the sponsor of the tournament, Global Solutions were also present at the prize distribution ceremony.
The champion team was given a prize money of fifty thousand Tk and the runner-up team was given a prize money of twenty five thousand taka.


