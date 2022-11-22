BCB to announce team for India series after 2nd round of BCL

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is all set to announce the Tigers squad for the home series against India after the second round of the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL).

The one-day version of the 10th BCL starts on November 20 and the second round will be held today (Tuesday). There is high possibility to announce the ODI team only for the time being while the Test squad will be announced later.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu said they want to design the team, after closely monitoring the players form, fitness and the latest condition and the BCL provided them the opportunity.

"After watching players form and fitness closely, we'll announce the team for the India series. Therefore, we are monitoring the BCL," Abedin said.

India will arrive in Bangladesh on December 1 for three ODIs and two Tests. The three ODIs are slated for December 4, 7 and 10 and all of the matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The first Test is from December 14-18 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram while the second Test is scheduled to be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from December 22-26.

This will be India's first tour in Bangladesh for ODI series after their 2-1 loss to Tigers here in 2015. Courtesy to Mustafizur Rahman, who made debut in that series, Bangladesh secured their first ever and so far only ODI series victory against India.

The upcoming series will be Bangladesh's chance to achieve their second ODI series victory against the neighbouring country, considering their strength and tradition in ODI cricket.

While most of the teams engaged in T20 cricket due to T20 World Cup, Bangladesh which generally a huge force in one-day format played 12 ODIs this year.

They had won away series against the teams like South Africa and West Indies and also won series against Afghanistan at home. But the low point was that they lost an away series against Zimbabwe in last August. So far Bangladesh won eight ODIs this year, after playing 12 matches. -BSS











