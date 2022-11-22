Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB to announce team for India series after 2nd round of BCL

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is all set to announce the Tigers squad for the home series against India after the second round of the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL).
The one-day version of the 10th BCL starts on November 20 and the second round will be held today (Tuesday). There is high possibility to announce the ODI team only for the time being while the Test squad will be announced later.
Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu said they want to design the team, after closely monitoring the players form, fitness and the latest condition and the BCL provided them the opportunity.
"After watching players form and fitness closely, we'll announce the team for the India series. Therefore, we are monitoring the BCL," Abedin said.
India will arrive in Bangladesh on December 1 for three ODIs and two Tests. The three ODIs are slated for December 4, 7 and 10 and all of the matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The first Test is from December 14-18 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram while the second Test is scheduled to be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from December 22-26.
This will be India's first tour in Bangladesh for ODI series after their 2-1 loss to Tigers here in 2015. Courtesy to Mustafizur Rahman, who made debut in that series, Bangladesh secured their first ever and so far only ODI series victory against India.
The upcoming series will be Bangladesh's chance to achieve their second ODI series victory against the neighbouring country, considering their strength and tradition in ODI cricket.
While most of the teams engaged in T20 cricket due to T20 World Cup, Bangladesh which generally a huge force in one-day format played 12 ODIs this year.
They had won away series against the teams like South Africa and West Indies and also won series against Afghanistan at home. But the low point was that they lost an away series against Zimbabwe in last August. So far Bangladesh won eight ODIs this year, after playing 12 matches.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan's injured Shaheen to sit out England Tests
Denmark in Qatar to win World Cup, says coach Hjulmand
'I'm not a criminal' - David Warner hits out at Australia captaincy saga
Man Utd's Greenwood faces attempted rape trial next year
Djokovic finishes troubled year with 'satisfying' ATP Finals title
European teams say won't wear 'OneLove' World Cup armband
IIUC-GSC Inter-Div football final held
BCB to announce team for India series after 2nd round of BCL


Latest News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
China COVID cases rise, hard-hit Beijing districts shut schools
Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert
Qatar signs world's 'longest' gas supply deal with China
Iranian squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
Dhaka seeks Rome's support for continuing GSP
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
HC seeks list of those involved in illegal allocation of footpaths
Around 45 countries meet to pledge financial aid for Moldova
Most Read News
England take on Iran for 1st time
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
No bar for Nipun to hold general secretary post
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
Maintain diplomatic norms: Momen urges diplomats
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
BTRC allows GP to sell 78,000 more SIMs
SSC results on Nov 28
5 policemen suspended over fleeing of two convicts
Bulk power price hiked by around 19.92pc
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft