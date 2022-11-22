Qatari press pans team for World Cup loss

DOHA, NOV 21: Qatari media laid into a "weak" performance by the national team on Monday after the hosts' much-heralded World Cup debut ended in a tame 2-0 defeat by Ecuador.

Any buzz from the opening ceremony soon fell flat as Qatar shipped two goals in the first half, with thousands of fans leaving Al Bayt Stadium well before the game had finished.

While Qatar's press praised the opening ceremony, which included US actor Morgan Freeman and a severely disabled Qatari man, they were critical of coach Felix Sanchez's team.

"The Maroons stumbled," wrote Al Raya newspaper, adding: "Our players didn't perform as needed." Al Watan said: "Our national team skipped the opening."

"Our national team paid the price for its weak start," Al Watan added.

"Our team was not at their best, even not their usual (standard)," it said. "It seems that the weight of responsibility and the pressure of the World Cup and the opening were an obstacle to the performance of all players."

It was a grim evening for Qatar's team, the Asian champions who had been preparing for their big moment for years, backed by no-expense-spared facilities and coaching. -AFP











