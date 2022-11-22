Adviser appointment in offing for water treatment plant construction for BSMSN

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 21: Appointment of transaction adviser for the construction of a water treatment plant for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) at Mirsarai, Chattogram in offing.

The Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) told the Daily Observer on Monday that the adviser would be appointed in January for the construction of the 90 crore litre capacity water treatment on the confluence Padma-Meghna-Dakatia at Chandpur.

The 136.86 square km BSMSN would be developed at Mirsarain, Chattogram.

TAEYOUNG Engineering & Construction, a South Korean company began detailed feasibility studies of the project.

The water treatment plant, a project of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Cwasa) would supply water to the industrial park using 132 km of pipeline.

CWASA sources said that construction of the water treatment plant would cost Tk 10,000 crore.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 50 industries, projects and other facilities in economic zones across the country including four factories and the administrative buildings of BSMSN..

She also inaugurated 20-km Sheikh Hasina Sarani, 230-KVA gridline, a power substation at BSMSN and laid the corner stone of a five crore-litre per day capacity water treatment plant of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA).












