Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Adviser appointment in offing for water treatment plant construction for BSMSN

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 21: Appointment of transaction adviser for the construction of a water treatment plant for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) at Mirsarai, Chattogram in offing.
The Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) told the Daily Observer on Monday that the adviser would be appointed in January for the construction of the 90 crore litre capacity water treatment on the confluence Padma-Meghna-Dakatia at Chandpur.
The 136.86 square km BSMSN would be developed at Mirsarain, Chattogram.
TAEYOUNG Engineering & Construction, a South Korean company began detailed feasibility studies of the project.
The water treatment plant, a project of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Cwasa) would supply water to the industrial park using 132 km of pipeline.
CWASA sources said that construction of the water treatment plant would cost Tk 10,000 crore.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 50 industries,  projects and other facilities in economic zones  across the country including four factories and the administrative buildings of BSMSN..
She also inaugurated 20-km Sheikh Hasina Sarani, 230-KVA gridline, a power substation at BSMSN and laid the corner stone of a five crore-litre per day capacity water treatment plant of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Transport strike in Habiganj rolls into 4th day
Adviser appointment in offing for water treatment plant construction for BSMSN
Covid: 1 dies, 26 new cases reported
Land cannot be mortgaged more than once: Land Minister
BCL leader Babli gets bail
HC seeks list of leasing, selling of footpath  
Govt plotting to stage drama to nullify Dhaka div rally : Fakhrul
Popularity to be tested in election : Quader


Latest News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
China COVID cases rise, hard-hit Beijing districts shut schools
Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert
Qatar signs world's 'longest' gas supply deal with China
Iranian squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
Dhaka seeks Rome's support for continuing GSP
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
HC seeks list of those involved in illegal allocation of footpaths
Around 45 countries meet to pledge financial aid for Moldova
Most Read News
England take on Iran for 1st time
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
No bar for Nipun to hold general secretary post
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
Maintain diplomatic norms: Momen urges diplomats
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
BTRC allows GP to sell 78,000 more SIMs
SSC results on Nov 28
5 policemen suspended over fleeing of two convicts
Bulk power price hiked by around 19.92pc
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft