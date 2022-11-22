Video
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022
Home Back Page

Covid: 1 dies, 26 new cases reported

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

The country registered another Covid-linked death and 26 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.
With the new numbers, the total number of fatalities rose to 29,431 while the caseload rose to 2,036,393, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate rose to 0.66 per cent from Sunday's 0.64 per cent as 3,943 samples were tested during the period.
The deceased was a man from the Sylhet division which took the death toll in the division to 1,356.
The mortality and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and 97.47 per cent, respectively.
In October, the country reported 60 Covid-linked deaths and 10,043 cases.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.     -UNB


