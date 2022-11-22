Land cannot be mortgaged more than once: Land Minister

The Land Ministry on Monday introduced 'Land Mortgage Data Bank' and 'Case Management System' to lessen the suffering of the country's people on land management related issues.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury inaugurated the 'Mortgage Data Bank' and 'Case Management System' at a programme held in Bhumi Bhaban Auditorium at Tejgaon in the capital.

Land Secretary Mustafizur Rahman presided over the programme while Land Reform Board Chairman Soleman Khan and Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Kazi Saidur Rahman were present the ceremony.

While speaking as chief guest, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said that as a result of introducing the mortgage data bank, it will not be possible to mortgage a land more than once in future. The days of deceiving over mortgaged land are over from now onward.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, his ministry is working to increase transparency in the land management issues. The citizens are getting benefits now. Once, a piece of land was mortgaged several times. Many transactions in the banking system are based on mortgages. Mortgage Data Bank will therefore play a positive role in the banking and financial system.

He also informed that digitalization of land services in such a way that future generations don't have to suffer for land issues in future.

The Land Secretary said that anyone can verify the mortgaged property information. A total of 6000 user accounts including 72 banks and financial institutions have already been created. The data entry of 22,200 mortgaged properties has been done. About 21,000 cases have already been uploaded in the case management system. All data entry will be done in time and it is an ongoing process.

The Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor said there is a revolutionary change taking place in the land management. As a result of the mortgage data bank, important decisions of the bank can be taken quickly.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Land and its subordinate offices/agencies and managing directors of commercial banks and financial institutions of Bangladesh and their representatives were present on the occasion, among others.

The objective of setting up the Mortgage Data Bank was taken to prevent fraudulence related to multiple mortgages, purchase and sale or mutation of mortgaged land. The system will be used as current and future mortgage land online database of the banks or financial institutions.











