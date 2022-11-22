Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Land cannot be mortgaged more than once: Land Minister

Ministry launches data bank

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

The Land Ministry on Monday introduced 'Land Mortgage Data Bank' and 'Case Management System' to lessen the suffering of the country's people on land management related issues.
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury inaugurated the 'Mortgage Data Bank' and 'Case Management System' at a programme held in Bhumi Bhaban Auditorium at Tejgaon in the capital.
Land Secretary Mustafizur Rahman presided over the programme while Land Reform Board Chairman Soleman Khan and Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Kazi Saidur Rahman were present the ceremony.
While speaking as chief guest, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said that as a result of introducing the mortgage data bank, it will not be possible to mortgage a land more than once in future. The days of deceiving over mortgaged land are over from now onward.
He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, his ministry is working to increase transparency in the land management issues. The citizens are getting benefits now. Once, a piece of land was mortgaged several times. Many transactions in the banking system are based on mortgages. Mortgage Data Bank will therefore play a positive role in the banking and financial system.
He also informed that digitalization of land services in such a way that future generations don't have to suffer for land issues in future.
The Land Secretary said that anyone can verify the mortgaged property information. A total of 6000 user accounts including 72 banks and financial institutions have already been created. The data entry of 22,200 mortgaged properties has been done. About 21,000 cases have already been uploaded in the case management system. All data entry will be done in time and it is an ongoing process.
The Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor said there is a revolutionary change taking place in the land management. As a result of the mortgage data bank, important decisions of the bank can be taken quickly.
Senior officials of the Ministry of Land and its subordinate offices/agencies and managing directors of commercial banks and financial institutions of Bangladesh and their representatives were present on the occasion, among others.
The objective of setting up the Mortgage Data Bank was taken to prevent fraudulence related to multiple mortgages, purchase and sale or mutation of mortgaged land. The system will be used as current and future mortgage land online database of the banks or financial institutions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Transport strike in Habiganj rolls into 4th day
Adviser appointment in offing for water treatment plant construction for BSMSN
Covid: 1 dies, 26 new cases reported
Land cannot be mortgaged more than once: Land Minister
BCL leader Babli gets bail
HC seeks list of leasing, selling of footpath  
Govt plotting to stage drama to nullify Dhaka div rally : Fakhrul
Popularity to be tested in election : Quader


Latest News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
China COVID cases rise, hard-hit Beijing districts shut schools
Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert
Qatar signs world's 'longest' gas supply deal with China
Iranian squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
Dhaka seeks Rome's support for continuing GSP
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
HC seeks list of those involved in illegal allocation of footpaths
Around 45 countries meet to pledge financial aid for Moldova
Most Read News
England take on Iran for 1st time
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
No bar for Nipun to hold general secretary post
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
Maintain diplomatic norms: Momen urges diplomats
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
BTRC allows GP to sell 78,000 more SIMs
SSC results on Nov 28
5 policemen suspended over fleeing of two convicts
Bulk power price hiked by around 19.92pc
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft