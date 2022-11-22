BCL leader Babli gets bail

A Dhaka court on Monday granted bail to Babli Akter, female student affairs Secretary of Dhaka District North Chhatra League Unit in a case filed over cattle theft in Dhamrai.

Judge AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan of District and Sessions Judge Court passed bailed order after hearing on the petition.

Babli was arrested from Nayabari in the Savar municipality area on November 2. The court sent her to jail the following day.

Several incidents of cattle theft took place at different times in Dhamrai and several cases were filed with Dhamrai Police Station recently.

During the police investigation of the cases, it was found that Babli used to keep the cows in her custody and sell those. Babli is the 3rd-year student of the Department of Social Work at Savar Govt College.













