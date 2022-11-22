HC seeks list of leasing, selling of footpath  

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the authorities concerned to prepare and submit the list of those who are leasing and selling the footpath areas of the two city corporations of the capital Dhaka.

The HC bench asked the city corporations authorities and RAJUK to submit the report before it within two months.

At the same time, the HC bench issued a rule asking the government to explain why its inaction in stopping the sale and rent of this footpath should not be declared illegal.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Md Kazi Ezarul Hoque Akondo came up with the orders and rule.

Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed the writ petition with the HC seeking its directive in this regard.

Advocate Manzill Murshid appeared for the petitioner.

Later, he told reporters that the city dwellers used to walk on the footpath constantly to save valuable time and avoid traffic jam. But, a class of occupiers are grabbing money by occupying these footpaths. As a result, people are suffering.













