Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC seeks list of leasing, selling of footpath  

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the authorities concerned to prepare and submit the list of those who are leasing and selling the footpath areas of the two city corporations of the capital Dhaka.
The HC bench asked the city corporations authorities and RAJUK to submit the report before it within two months.
At the same time, the HC bench issued a rule asking the government to explain why its inaction in stopping the sale and rent of this footpath should not be declared illegal.
In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Md Kazi Ezarul Hoque Akondo came up with the orders and rule.
Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed the writ petition with the HC seeking its directive in this regard.
Advocate Manzill Murshid appeared for the petitioner.
Later, he told reporters that the city dwellers used to walk on the footpath constantly to save valuable time and avoid traffic jam. But, a class of occupiers are grabbing money by occupying these footpaths. As a result, people are suffering.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Transport strike in Habiganj rolls into 4th day
Adviser appointment in offing for water treatment plant construction for BSMSN
Covid: 1 dies, 26 new cases reported
Land cannot be mortgaged more than once: Land Minister
BCL leader Babli gets bail
HC seeks list of leasing, selling of footpath  
Govt plotting to stage drama to nullify Dhaka div rally : Fakhrul
Popularity to be tested in election : Quader


Latest News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
China COVID cases rise, hard-hit Beijing districts shut schools
Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert
Qatar signs world's 'longest' gas supply deal with China
Iranian squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
Dhaka seeks Rome's support for continuing GSP
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
HC seeks list of those involved in illegal allocation of footpaths
Around 45 countries meet to pledge financial aid for Moldova
Most Read News
England take on Iran for 1st time
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
No bar for Nipun to hold general secretary post
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
Maintain diplomatic norms: Momen urges diplomats
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
BTRC allows GP to sell 78,000 more SIMs
SSC results on Nov 28
5 policemen suspended over fleeing of two convicts
Bulk power price hiked by around 19.92pc
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft