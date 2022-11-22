Govt plotting to stage drama to nullify Dhaka div rally : Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday, "Awami League Government plotting to stage terrorist drama to nullify the Dhaka divisional rally of BNP on December 10."

Speaking at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office he said, "Centering the Dhaka divisional rally government arresting our leaders and activists and harass their families. Now in the name of searching fugitive terrorists they are searching houses of our leaders."

"Awami League wants to implement all kinds of blue print to cling to power illegally," Fakhrul said and added, "But the government cannot fool people anymore and nullify our rally on December 10."

Mentioning that, "By laundering money Awami League government has bought our economy at the edge of the ditch. Now they collecting money by increase the price of daily necessity. After increase electricity price several times government again wants to surge the price of electricity."

"The people of the country are carrying the burden of the illegal government's corruption. Now people raise voice against the money laundering and increase in price of daily necessity," Fakrhul added.

He condemned the government's decision to increase of electricity price and said, "If government does not decrease commodity price and bring back electricity price at the previous price people will be claim through the movement on the streets."

He alleged Awami League government patronizes corruption in each and every government sectors.











