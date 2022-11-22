Video
Home Back Page

Popularity to be tested in election : Quader

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said elections will prove which party is more popular in the country and it is not proved by public gatherings.
He also said, "BNP is making falsehood at their rallies, while it is trying to prove its popularity by gathering people. But the next elections will prove which party is more popular in the country."
Quader told journalists after a function at Cumilla Cantonment here. The event was arranged making the Armed Forces Day.
Speaking as the chief guest, Quader remembered the greatest Bangalee of all time and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the sacrifices of martyrs and brave freedom fighters.
He said the Armed Forces are contributing to various development activities of the country in addition to properly performing their professional duties in dealing with any disaster at the national level, building infrastructure, serving humanity and preventing terrorism and militancy in Chattogram Hill Tracts and providing assistance to civil administration.
Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said the Armed Forces are brightening the country's image in the international arena by faithfully discharging their duties in the United Nations peace missions.
He said the present government is strengthening the forces with modern military equipment aiming to modernize and expand those.


