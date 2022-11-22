DSHE, Plan Int’l BD ink MoU to strengthen gender equity in schools

Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) and international development and humanitarian organization Plan International Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday for effective collaboration towards strengthening SRHR programme in academic institutions, safe and clean school environment, inclusive and gender sensitive school ground in Bangladesh.

The MoU was initialed by Professor Nehal Ahmed, Director General of DSHE and Kabita Bose, Country Director of Plan International Bangladesh on behalf of their respective organization's at DSHE office.

This MoU will contribute to strengthening effort to create an enabling environment among students, teachers and ensure a greater well-being of our child and adolescents.

This long-term collaboration aims to ensure efficient implementation of the Gender Equality Movement in Schools (GEMS) interventions in secondary and Madrasah, develop and roll out Gender Responsive Inclusive Pedagogy Training Manual for Teacher, roll out Psychosocial Counseling Module for teachers as per DSHE's guideline.

While signing the MoU, Prof Nehal Ahmed said," The GEMS Curriculum is more than a curriculum, it is a revolution through which our young boys and girls are internalizing lessons about equality. The topics covered by GEMS are usually issues which we are not comfortable discussing within the family or as a society. It is a great achievement that together with Plan International Bangladesh, we have extended this curriculum to madrashas as well".

Kabita Bose said, Plan International Bangladesh feels honored and delighted for having such a long-standing partnership with Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education and would like to extend heart felt appreciation for their continuous support in all of our higher secondary educational institution related interventions including providing their experts for TOT, cascading teacher's training and monitoring visits for quality implementation of GEMS curriculum package, in 1004 educational institutions and so on.















