Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DSHE, Plan Int’l BD ink MoU to strengthen gender equity in schools

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) and international development and humanitarian organization Plan International Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday for effective collaboration towards strengthening SRHR programme in academic institutions, safe and clean school environment, inclusive and gender sensitive school ground in Bangladesh.
The MoU was initialed by Professor Nehal Ahmed, Director General of DSHE and Kabita Bose, Country Director of Plan International Bangladesh on behalf of their respective organization's at DSHE office.
This MoU will contribute to strengthening effort to create an enabling environment among students, teachers and ensure a greater well-being of our child and adolescents.
This long-term collaboration aims to ensure efficient implementation of the Gender Equality Movement in Schools (GEMS) interventions in secondary and Madrasah, develop and roll out Gender Responsive Inclusive Pedagogy Training Manual for Teacher, roll out Psychosocial Counseling Module for teachers as per DSHE's guideline.
While signing the MoU, Prof Nehal Ahmed said," The GEMS Curriculum is more than a curriculum, it is a revolution through which our young boys and girls are internalizing lessons about equality. The topics covered by GEMS are usually issues which we are not comfortable discussing within the family or as a society. It is a great achievement that together with Plan International Bangladesh, we have extended this curriculum to madrashas as well".
 Kabita Bose said, Plan International Bangladesh feels honored and delighted for having such a long-standing partnership with Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education and would like to extend heart felt appreciation for their continuous support in all of our higher secondary educational institution related interventions including providing their experts for TOT, cascading teacher's training and monitoring visits for quality implementation of GEMS curriculum package,  in 1004 educational institutions and so on.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Transport strike in Habiganj rolls into 4th day
Adviser appointment in offing for water treatment plant construction for BSMSN
Covid: 1 dies, 26 new cases reported
Land cannot be mortgaged more than once: Land Minister
BCL leader Babli gets bail
HC seeks list of leasing, selling of footpath  
Govt plotting to stage drama to nullify Dhaka div rally : Fakhrul
Popularity to be tested in election : Quader


Latest News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
China COVID cases rise, hard-hit Beijing districts shut schools
Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert
Qatar signs world's 'longest' gas supply deal with China
Iranian squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
Dhaka seeks Rome's support for continuing GSP
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
HC seeks list of those involved in illegal allocation of footpaths
Around 45 countries meet to pledge financial aid for Moldova
Most Read News
England take on Iran for 1st time
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
No bar for Nipun to hold general secretary post
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
Maintain diplomatic norms: Momen urges diplomats
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
BTRC allows GP to sell 78,000 more SIMs
SSC results on Nov 28
5 policemen suspended over fleeing of two convicts
Bulk power price hiked by around 19.92pc
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft