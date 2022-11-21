Video
HC flays DNCC for failing to curb mosquito menace at HSIA

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday came down heavily for the failure of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) to eradicate mosquitoes in the capital's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and its surrounding area.
    "It appears from the compliance report that the Dhaka North City Corporation has allocated a huge sum of money at about Tk 76 crore and undertaken different programmes to eradicate the mosquitoes from the airport areas. But there is no fruitful result to this effect," the HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil came up with the comments while hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.
Advocate Rimi Nahreen appeared for DNCC while Advocate Tanvir Ahmed represented the petitioner during the hearing on the petition.
The HC bench expressed graved concerned saying that people are coming down with dengue originating from Aedes mosquito. They are getting admitted into hospital and are dying every day.
Why can't you [DNCC] eradicate the mosquitoes? If you [DNCC] are dysfunctional, you can quit the office, the HC asked DNCC lawyer.
Later, the HC bench ordered the DNCC, civil aviation authorities and the Directorate General of Health Services to work together to eliminate the mosquito menace and to submit a report in this regard before it by February 15 next year.



