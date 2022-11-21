BD's policy on Russia-Ukraine war balanced : Momen  

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday that Bangladesh's position on Russia-Ukraine war is "very exposed" (very clear) and Bangladesh has been maintaining an independent and balanced decision.

"It is a consistent approach. We have maintained a balanced and consistent foreign policy," he said while talking to reporters at the sidelines of the meeting on Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) at a city hotel, explaining the reason of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's inability to join the IORA.

"The Russian side in a diplomatic communication with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed that the Russian Foreign Minister is unable to come," the Foreign Minister said.

The Russian Foreign Minister was scheduled to visit Bangladesh on November 23, mainly to

attend the 22nd IORA Council of Ministers meeting, which was cancelled.

"He (Lavrov) wants to speak with me over phone. And I agreed," Momen said, adding that the telephone conversation will be done at a mutually convenient time.

"The increased activities of Russia due to the situation in Ukraine might be the reason behind the revised decision taken by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, regarding his planned visit to Bangladesh," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters.

Russia is a dialogue partner of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) while Bangladesh is the current chair of IORA.











