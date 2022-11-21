BNP having picnics: Hasan Mahmud  

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud said on Sunday that BNP was having picnic one after another in the name of holding rallies.

He told reporters at his office, "Using this opportunity, they are collecting a large sums of money from the big businessmen of the

country. They also collected and sent money to London."

Hasan said, "Whenever BNP wanted to hold a rally, the government provided maximum cooperation. When in power, they did not give any support to Awami League. Purbachal, not Suhrawardy Udyan, is the right place for BNP's rally."

He said that the government had no intention to control the rally of BNP on December 10. But if they create chaos, if they indulge in arson as in the past, the people will resist them.

He said, "Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is speaking loudly against the government at BNP's rallies. If BNP wants to do anything destructive in the name of rally in December, the month of victory, the people will compel them to surrender."











