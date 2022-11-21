USAID launches inclusive education initiative worth $18m in BD

With the aim of improving learning opportunities for primary school children in hard-to-reach areas with a focus on those with disabilities or special needs, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) launched a new five-year inclusive education project namely Shobai Miley Shikhi ("Everyone learns together") worth $18 million in Bangladesh.

A press release issued from the embassy of the United States of America (USA) in Dhaka said USAID Mission Director Kathryn D Stevens joined

e Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (MoPME) Farid Ahmed, and Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) Shah Rezwan Hayat to launch the project on Sunday.

The release stated that the project aimed to create a more inclusive education system, train teachers to improve their skills and provide specialised learning materials.

"The project will engage parents, communities, and advocacy organisations for persons with disabilities to alleviate some of the unique challenges affecting students with special needs," the press release added.

Moreover, the project will strive to reduce superstitious attitude towards students with special needs and help them to complete their education.

Kathryn Stevens said, "Improving the quality of learning for children with disabilities and making sure no child lags behind in their educational pursuits is a priority for the U.S. government. This is why we are enthused to launch this new project with our partners from the Government of Bangladesh as we strive to achieve our shared vision of helping children of all skill levels and abilities complete their studies."

The USAID Shobai Miley Shikhi project is implemented by Research Triangle Institute International and will work closely with the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education in targeted upazilas to begin rolling out the new inclusive education project.











