Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 November, 2022, 4:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

USAID launches inclusive education initiative worth $18m in BD

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

With the aim of improving learning opportunities for primary school children in hard-to-reach areas with a focus on those with disabilities or special needs, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) launched a new five-year inclusive education project namely Shobai Miley Shikhi ("Everyone learns together") worth $18 million in Bangladesh.
A press release issued from the embassy of the United States of America (USA) in Dhaka said USAID Mission Director Kathryn D Stevens joined
    e Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (MoPME) Farid Ahmed, and Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) Shah Rezwan Hayat to launch the project on Sunday.
The release stated that the project aimed to create a more inclusive education system, train teachers to improve their skills and provide specialised learning materials.
"The project will engage parents, communities, and advocacy organisations for persons with disabilities to alleviate some of the unique challenges affecting students with special needs," the press release added.
Moreover, the project will strive to reduce superstitious attitude towards students with special needs and help them to complete their education.
Kathryn Stevens said, "Improving the quality of learning for children with disabilities and making sure no child lags behind in their educational pursuits is a priority for the U.S. government. This is why we are enthused to launch this new project with our partners from the Government of Bangladesh as we strive to achieve our shared vision of helping children of all skill levels and abilities complete their studies."
The USAID Shobai Miley Shikhi project is implemented by Research Triangle Institute International and will work closely with the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education in targeted upazilas to begin rolling out the new inclusive education project.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC flays DNCC for failing to curb mosquito menace at HSIA
BD's policy on Russia-Ukraine war balanced : Momen  
BNP having picnics: Hasan Mahmud  
USAID launches inclusive education initiative worth $18m in BD
Traffic movement to be restricted at Dhaka Cant today
Armed Forces Day today
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
4 die of dengue, 646 patients hospitalised


Latest News
Two fugitive militants to be arrested any time: DB Chief
USA, Wales eye for winning start to progress beyond group stage
44 killed after strong quake shakes Indonesia: Local official
Ronaldo says row with Man Utd 'won't shake' Portugal team
Senegal to challenge Netherlands despite injury to star player
Nearly 20 killed, 300 injured as 5.6 magnitude quake shakes Indonesia
England take on Iran for 1st time
Bangladesh changed a lot under Awami League govt: PM
Elderly man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
SSC results on Nov 28
Most Read News
EU 'disappointed' with UN climate deal on emissions
'Red alert' issued in capital to arrest two fugitive militants
US, Bangladesh launch $18m education project
2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar
Bangladesh reports 24 Covid cases
Qatar v Ecuador World Cup starting line-ups
School teacher killed in Natore road mishap
Russian FM Lavrov's Bangladesh visit cancelled
20 including death-row convicts who flee from Dhaka court sued
Five killed as truck rams CNG in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft