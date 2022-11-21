Traffic movement to be restricted at Dhaka Cant today

Traffic movement will remain restricted inside the Dhaka Cantonment area on Monday due to observance of the 'Armed Forces Day 2022'.

The movement will be restricted in the area from 7am to 11am and 12pm to 7pm, according to a notification from the Inter Service Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) issued

on November 16.

All types of vehicles, except vehicles carrying HSC candidates, people staying inside the cantonment area and invited guests at the event, are requested to avoid the Shaheed Jahangir gate to the staff road during the period, it added. -UNB









