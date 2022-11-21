Armed Forces Day today

The Armed Forces Day will be celebrated through various programmes today amid festivity and enthusiasm, marking the establishment of army, navy and air force during the 1971 Liberation War.

The day's programme will begin with offering of special prayers after Fajr prayers at all mosques in all the cantonments and naval and air force bases throughout the country on the day, seeking divine blessings for the well-being and prosperity of the nation and progress of the armed forces, said an ISPR press release here on

Saturday.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday issued separate messages, greeting members of the armed forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day to be celebrated in the country today.

In his message, the President recalled the memories of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under whose leadership Bangladesh achieved final victory on December 16, 1971 following a nine-month-long armed Liberation War.

He also recalled the memories of 1971 martyrs, particularly the seven recipients of the highest gallantry awards "Bir Shreshtha", and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed deep sympathy to the injured freedom fighter military officials and the family members of the martyred members of the armed forces.

Recalling the glorious founding day of the armed forces, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message said members of the army, navy and air force had retaliated against the occupation forces on November 21 in 1971 during the Liberation War conducted under the leadership of the Awami League government.

The freedom fighters, members of different paramilitary forces and the patriotic people had carried out an integrated attack jointly and compelled the occupation forces to surrender, she said.

Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan will place wreaths at the Shikha Anirban on behalf of their respective forces.

On the occasion, chiefs of the three services will pay courtesy call on the President at the Bangabhaban and Prime Minster at Armed Forces Division on the day.

The Prime Minister will accord a reception to family members of the Bir Shreshthas and selected gallantry award winning 1971 veterans and their family members at Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment.

The Prime Minister will distribute peace award for 2021-22 among four army, two navy and two air force personnel.

Liberation War Affairs Minister, PM's Security Affairs Adviser, chiefs of the three services, PM's Principal Secretary, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, Senior Secretary of the Defence Ministry, Secretary of Liberation War Affairs Ministry and other military and civil officials will be present at the function.

Besides, a reception programme will be arranged on behalf of the premier at Senakunja in the cantonment at 4pm on the same day.

Jatiya Sangsad speaker, chief justice, former presidents, leader of the opposition in parliament, former chief advisors, ministers and the people with the rank of minister, state ministers and the people with the rank of state minister, deputy speaker, foreign envoys in Bangladesh, chiefs of international organizations, chief election commissioner, election commissioners, judges, cabinet secretary, principal secretary, lawmakers (Dhaka), former military officials, former chiefs of the three services, sports and cultural personalities, Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak winning people in 2022, journalists, educationists, political leaders and dignitaries, family members of all Bir Shresthos, gallantry award winning officials, who lived in Dhaka during and after the Liberation War, and their family members, high civil officials and serving and former officials of three services will join the reception. The state-run Bangladesh Television (BTV) will live telecast the function.

Marking the Armed Forces Day, navy chief and air force chief are expected to accord reception to gallantry award winning freedom fighters from their respective forces and their family members.











