Monday, 21 November, 2022, 4:19 PM
Home Front Page

4 die of dengue, 646 patients hospitalised

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

With four more deaths from dengue confirmed in the 24 hours till Sunday morning, the official death toll from the disease rose to 230 in 2022 - the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019.
On November 3, Bangladesh reported nine dengue deaths, the highest in a single day this year.
Of all the patients who died in the last 24 hours, two were from Dhaka division, one each from Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions. The latest numbers took Dhaka, Chattogram, and Barishal divisions' death toll to 139, 57, and 11, respectively.
During this time, 646
    more patients, including 320 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 2,478 dengue patients, including 1,386 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. DGHS has recorded 52,807 dengue cases and 50,099 recoveries so far this year.    -UNB


