Red corner, bounty  announced to re-arrest them

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Sunday issued Red Corner in the capital to re-arrest two death row Ansar Al Islam militants, after they had escaped from custody.

The DMP also announced bounty of Tk20 lakh, Tk 10 lakh for each, to re-arrest them.

On Sunday, they escaped from police custody from Dhaka court premises.

The Home Ministry instituted probes to find out whether or not there was negligence on the part of the police and to identify them, Home Minister

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters at a news briefing at his office.

After the escape, the Supreme Court administration asked the authorities concerned to strengthen the security around the country's courts.

Kamal said that the DMP issued red corner in the capital to re-arrest the death row convicts.

He said that the two militants, members of the Ahsanullah Bangla Team (ABT) were convicted by court under due process of the law.

They were being taken to the court lock up after production before the court.

They escaped after spraying chemical on the police, some of whom became senseless.

"When we came to know about the escape, we issued red alert and the police are working hard to re-arrest them. Hope, they we will be able to capture the fugitives. The border guards have been asked to take steps, so that they cannot cross the borders," Kamal added.

He said, "A probe committee will be formed to find out that if there was any negligence on the part of the law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Necessary steps will be taken after the investigation."

"The Home Ministry Secretary, the Inspector General of Prisons, the DMP Commissioner and other officers held meetings," he said.

"It's hard to make comment on the issue before investigation. After investigation, it could be said who sprayed the chemical and who supplied it. It may take time. Nobody, found involved with the incident will be spared," he said.

He said, "We have taken the issue seriously. We could control the militancy in the country as we take it seriously. You may know that the fetters locked around the ankles of prisoners need to be opened for producing the prisoners before the court as per the directives of the High Court. Their fetters were opened due to instruction from the High Court Division."

Supreme Court Spokesperson Mohammad Saifur Rahman said that the Supreme Court administration directed the concerned authorities to strengthen security around the subordinate courts of the country.

Following orders from the Chief Justice, the administration issued the directive to prevent recurrence of such incidents, he said.

DMP Commissioner Khandker Faruq Ahmed told reporters that the bounty had been announced following orders from the Home Ministry.

The Red Alert was issued to prevent fugitives from fleeing the country, he said.

Additional Commissioner and DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid said that the convicts' cohorts sprayed chemicals on the police on guard and snatched them from the court premises.

The police, immediately, set up check posts at different points of the capital, he said.

"All DB teams are working to re-arrest them. We hope that they would be re-arrested soon," he said.

He said that this time, the militants took a new tactics.

The fugitive convicts are - Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Sifat Samir, 24, from Chhatak upazila in Sunamganj and Md Abu Siddique alias Sakib, 34, from Aditmari upazila in Lalmonirhat.

According to police, the incident took place around 12:45pm on Sunday when four accused were taken to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Dhaka to produce them before the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal.

"The escapade was facilitated by four people who entered the court premises riding on motor cycles and sprayed on the face of the guards before snatching the convicts from police custody."

The two escaped JMB militants are accused in several cases including the murder of Jagriti Prakashani publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan and writer-blogger Abhijit Roy.











