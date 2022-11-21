Video
Assam CM praises Hasina for stance against terror

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has said there was "definite export of terror" under previous rule and the situation changed after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took over.
"The situation changed after Sheikh Hasina took over. Her strong stance against terror has helped a lot in establishing peace in Assam. We gratefully acknowledge that," he told India Today in an exclusive interview.
Sarma made these comments in response to a question over media reports on direct patronage of separatists during the BNP-Jamaat regime (2001-2006), India Today
    reported on Sunday.
In reference to the return of normalcy in Assam, Sarma credited Bangladesh's current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
During the last rule of the BNP-Jamaat alliance, on April 1, 2004, the country witnessed the biggest recovery of arms, reportedly meant for dreaded groups like ULFA, according to India Today.
Ten truckloads of weapons and ammunition meant for the dreaded ULFA in India's Assam state were seized.
The role of then PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman and his sidekick junior Home Minister Lutfozzaman Babar has been graphically documented in the court judgment in the case, the report said.    -UNB


