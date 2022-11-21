Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 November, 2022, 4:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Import of fuel oil from India thru pipeline to begin next year, hopes PM

MLAs from NE Indian States call on Hasina at Ganabhaban

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday that the import of fuel oil from India through pipeline will hopefully start next year.
The Prime Minister said this while a four-member delegation lead by the Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, which is a part of 32-member MLAs from the North Eastern Indian States, called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.
"Bangladesh wants to import oil from India through pipeline and hopefully it will be done next year," she said. Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said in his media briefing after the meeting.
The 130-km India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL) project aims at exporting oil products from India to Bangladesh.
"The peaceful environment is now prevailing in the north eastern region of India as Bangladesh extended cooperation," Biswajit told the Prime Minister adding that
    Assam wants Bangladesh experts' cooperation in agriculture sector as the country has huge experience in this regard.
Laying emphasis on regional cooperation, the Prime Minister said neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan and India's north-eastern states including Assam and Tripura can use Chattogram air and sea ports as well as Syedpur airports for mutual benefit.
Sheikh Hasina also pointed out the connectivity routes which were closed during the 1965 war and said the routes are being opened in phases.
The Prime Minister also said the border haats between Bangladesh and India in different parts of the international border will resume function as those were halted during the Covid-19 pandemic period.
The Prime Minister extended thanks to the delegation for visiting Bangladesh and said her country always wants and promotes good relations with the neighbours.
Referring to exchange of enclaves with India, she said the two neighbouring countries resolved many issues through discussions.
The Prime Minister also recalled with gratitude the contributions of the north-eastern states of India and West Bengal for sheltering the freedom fighters and refugees from Bangladesh during 1971.
At the meeting, the Assam Legislative Assembly speaker said they achieved a very good experience through visiting Bangladesh and the people of Assam will be benefited by cooperation from the neighbouring country.
The delegation stressed the need for strengthening people to people contact as well as trade and commerce in the region.
The delegation also appreciated Bangladesh's unprecedented development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present, the Prime Minister Office said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC flays DNCC for failing to curb mosquito menace at HSIA
BD's policy on Russia-Ukraine war balanced : Momen  
BNP having picnics: Hasan Mahmud  
USAID launches inclusive education initiative worth $18m in BD
Traffic movement to be restricted at Dhaka Cant today
Armed Forces Day today
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
4 die of dengue, 646 patients hospitalised


Latest News
Two fugitive militants to be arrested any time: DB Chief
USA, Wales eye for winning start to progress beyond group stage
44 killed after strong quake shakes Indonesia: Local official
Ronaldo says row with Man Utd 'won't shake' Portugal team
Senegal to challenge Netherlands despite injury to star player
Nearly 20 killed, 300 injured as 5.6 magnitude quake shakes Indonesia
England take on Iran for 1st time
Bangladesh changed a lot under Awami League govt: PM
Elderly man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
SSC results on Nov 28
Most Read News
EU 'disappointed' with UN climate deal on emissions
'Red alert' issued in capital to arrest two fugitive militants
US, Bangladesh launch $18m education project
2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar
Bangladesh reports 24 Covid cases
Qatar v Ecuador World Cup starting line-ups
School teacher killed in Natore road mishap
Russian FM Lavrov's Bangladesh visit cancelled
20 including death-row convicts who flee from Dhaka court sued
Five killed as truck rams CNG in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft