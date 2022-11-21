Import of fuel oil from India thru pipeline to begin next year, hopes PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday that the import of fuel oil from India through pipeline will hopefully start next year.

The Prime Minister said this while a four-member delegation lead by the Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, which is a part of 32-member MLAs from the North Eastern Indian States, called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

"Bangladesh wants to import oil from India through pipeline and hopefully it will be done next year," she said. Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said in his media briefing after the meeting.

The 130-km India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL) project aims at exporting oil products from India to Bangladesh.

"The peaceful environment is now prevailing in the north eastern region of India as Bangladesh extended cooperation," Biswajit told the Prime Minister adding that

Assam wants Bangladesh experts' cooperation in agriculture sector as the country has huge experience in this regard.

Laying emphasis on regional cooperation, the Prime Minister said neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan and India's north-eastern states including Assam and Tripura can use Chattogram air and sea ports as well as Syedpur airports for mutual benefit.

Sheikh Hasina also pointed out the connectivity routes which were closed during the 1965 war and said the routes are being opened in phases.

The Prime Minister also said the border haats between Bangladesh and India in different parts of the international border will resume function as those were halted during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

The Prime Minister extended thanks to the delegation for visiting Bangladesh and said her country always wants and promotes good relations with the neighbours.

Referring to exchange of enclaves with India, she said the two neighbouring countries resolved many issues through discussions.

The Prime Minister also recalled with gratitude the contributions of the north-eastern states of India and West Bengal for sheltering the freedom fighters and refugees from Bangladesh during 1971.

At the meeting, the Assam Legislative Assembly speaker said they achieved a very good experience through visiting Bangladesh and the people of Assam will be benefited by cooperation from the neighbouring country.

The delegation stressed the need for strengthening people to people contact as well as trade and commerce in the region.

The delegation also appreciated Bangladesh's unprecedented development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present, the Prime Minister Office said.











