

Daring escape of two death row convicts from police custody

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a 'red alert' in the capital in connection with the snatching of two death-row convicts from the Dhaka's Judge Court premises on Sunday.

The condemned convicts are Mainul Hasan Shamim of Madhabpur under Chhatak upazila in Sunamganj district and Abu Siddique Sohel Sakib of village Bheteshwar under Aditmari upazila in Lalmonirhat district, said Harun or-Rashid, Chief of Detective Branch of DMP. The two sentenced to death in Jagriti Publications publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case, escaped from the lock-up of Dhaka court on

Sunday.

The two convicts, Moinul and Sohel, were among eight militants sentenced to death by a Dhaka Tribunal in February last year for murdering publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan in 2015.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner Md Faruk Hossain said a team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) brought the convicts to the court premises at about 12:00 noon.

They were scheduled to be produced before the Dhaka Anti-Terrorism Tribunal. Suddenly, four people went there and snatched the convicts spraying burning substance into the eyes of on-duty police personnel. They instantly left the place boarding on two motorcycles.

"They left one of the bikes before fleeing. Police personnel were injured by the spray," Abdullah Abu, Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor, told reporters at the court premises.

"Checkposts have been set up at all exit points of Dhaka city," Faruk Hossain added.

Dipan was brutally hacked to death at the Jagriti Prokashoni office on the second floor of Aziz Super Market in Shahbagh on October 31, 2015. On February 10 last year, a tribunal in Dhaka sentenced eight accused, including the escaped two, to death for killing Dipan.

The authorities have announced a Tk 2 million reward for information leading to the capture of two death-row convicts who escaped from police custody after overpowering them with a yet-to-be-identified spray in Dhaka.

A manhunt is currently underway, with a bounty of Tk 1 million being placed on the heads of each convict, according to Farooq Hossain, Deputy Commissioner of DMP media and public relations department.

Police have also issued a red alert following their escape, said DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq. "We are making efforts to catch them. We would request everyone to cooperate with the police."

The DMP has constituted a five-member committee to look into the incident. The probe panel has been given five days to report back with its findings. It has also been tasked with providing detailed recommendations on measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

After the incident, the Supreme Court ordered law enforcement to beef up security at court premises across the country. "We have verbally asked [law enforcement agencies] to strengthen security at all subordinate courts," said Md Saifur Rahman, registrar of the apex court.

Both Moinul and Abu Siddique were behind bars at the Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur and had been transported to Dhaka to testify in another case in front of a special anti-terrorism tribunal, said Deputy Commissioner Hossain.

"They sprayed something on the eyes of the policemen in charge of escorting them to the court and escaped." The six other death-row convicts in the case are Md Abdus Sabur alias Abdus Samad alias Sujan alias Raju alias Saad, Khairul Islam alias Jamil alias Rifat alias Fahim alias Jisan, Mozammel Hossain alias Saimon alias Shahriar, Md Sheikh Abdullah alias Jubayer alias Jayed alias Javed, Syed Ziaul Hoque, a suspended major of Bangladesh Army who is known as Sagar alias Borobhai, and Akram Hossain alias Hasib alias Abir alias Adnan alias Abdullah.

Among the convicts, Sayed Ziaul Hoque and Akram Hossain have been absconding since the killing of Faisal Arefin Dipan.

The Supreme Court administration on Sunday asked the police to strengthen security at the courts across the country to avoid any further unexpected occurrences. The development came after some unidentified men whisked away two death-row convicts of the banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam from police custody.











