Keep wheels of economy running amid global crisis: PM tells industrilists

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the industrialists to keep their factories running to ensure that the people of Bangladesh don't suffer amid the global economic recession.
"Many countries have announced that they are suffering from economic recession. But I can say that Bangladesh is still not in such a bad condition," she said. The government is taking measures to keep the wheels of the country's economy running.
The premier said this while inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 50 industrial units and commercial infrastructures in different economic zones on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the country's independence.
She unveiled the plaques at an event
    arranged by Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) at 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar' in Mirsarai of Chattogram, joining it through a videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban.
"I would like to request the industrialists to continue efforts to meet the demands of the country's people by running their industries," she said.
She reminded the industrialists of the days of corruption and the harassments they used to suffer during the rule of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during 2001-2006.
"Now there is no Hawa Bhaban anymore. You don't have to make payments to Hawa Bhaban or run from door to door to get your work done," she said.
Hawa Bhavan, better known as a second centre of power during  then premier Khaleda Zia's rule, used to be run by her son BNP leader Tarique Rahman.
She said her government has been able to bring the country under all sorts of rules and disciplines. The government is developing a business-friendly atmosphere and providing all sorts of scopes and facilities for businesses, she said.
"You should work for the wellbeing of the country's people. We will extend support as much as you work for the welfare of the people. But don't do anything that would lead the people to suffer," she said.
The PM said the prices of commodities in the international markets and transport costs soared due to the Ukraine-Russia war, sanctions and counter-sanctions.
PM Hasina referred to Vision-2021 (the political manifesto of the Bangladesh Awami League to develop Bangladesh).  "Bangladesh is a changed Bangladesh now. Those who have eyes can see it," she added.
Calling her Awami League government a business-friendly one, the PM said her party is putting importance to the private sector, industrialization and increasing agricultural production for the country's development.
She urged the entrepreneurs, particularly the youth, to come forward to new sectors like agricultural and food-processing industries as Bangladesh has potential to export processed food items.
The PM also briefly cited the opportunities created by her government for the youths and women to develop as entrepreneurs.
She said all including the youths and women would have to work together to transform Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country by 2041.
"I would like to ask our young generation not to run after for only. Rather you develop your own industries and businesses," she added.
The prime minister stressed the need for a planned industrialisation by protecting the arable lands to ensure economic prosperity.
"We'll have to continue the food production and also develop industrial zones at the same time. No industry can be developed indiscriminately. the arable lands and triple-crop lands can in no way be destroyed," she said.
The premier said her government is setting up 100 economic zones in different parts of the country and has already approved 97 economic zones. Of them, 28 economic zones are currently under development.
She said some 10 million people would be directly and indirectly employed in the economic zones. The government has set a target of goods production and export earnings worth around US$ 40 billion from the zones, she added.
In the economic zones, 29 industrial establishments are already in commercial production and 61 others are under construction. So far, some 45,000 jobs have been created in the economic zones and about US$ 4 billion have been invested in the private economic zones.    -UNB


