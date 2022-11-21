

Obituary

She left behind three children, Dr Junaid Kamal Ahmad, Member, Board of Trustees, NSU and Vice President, World Bank; Mr Javed Muneer Ahmad, Member, Board of Trustees, NSU and CEO of Aprosoft, Inc and Ms Seema Ahmad, Member, Board of Trustees, NSU and author and political organizer based in the US. North South University, Board of Trustees, Mrs Shaista Ahmad passed away on Sunday. She had a distinguished professional career as a Professor of Zoology teaching in some of the prestigious colleges of Bangladesh including Dhaka College, Eden Girls College, Holy Cross College. She retired from Titumir College. She was the wife of Mr Muslehuddin Ahmad, former diplomat, founder VC of North South University.