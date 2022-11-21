3-day long Fire Safety, Security Expo 22 to be held from Nov 24

The three-day long '8th International Fire Safety and Security Expo 2022' will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center from 24 to 26 November organised by Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh-(ESSAB).

Planning Minister MA Mannan will inaugurate the fair. Guest of Honour FBCCI President Md JasimUddin and special guests will be BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defense Brigadier General Md Main Uddin in the inaugural session.

ESSAB president Zahir Uddin Babar disclosed this information at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in the capital on Sunday.

Fire Service and Civil Defense are in full cooperation as co-partners of this event. Modern fire-fighting and security equipment will be displayed at the fair.

Hundreds of brands and organizations from more than 30 countries are participating in it. The entire world's latest technology of fire-fighting and security products and services are available in this fair.

The president said, every life is of immeasurable value, there is no scope for negligence in the fire extinguishing system anywhere.











