Rajshahi city to get modern slaughterhouse

RAJSHAHI, Nov 20: A modern slaughterhouse is going to be set up in Rajshahi City aimed at ensuring the supply of safe meat side by side with hygienic management of slaughterhouse wastes.

The Department of Livestock Services (DLS) under its 'Livestock and Dairy Development Project (LDDP)' will establish the house with an estimated cost of around Taka 83 crore within a shortest possible time.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) and LDDP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Sunday to establish a metro category slaughterhouse at Talaimary area. RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and LDDP Director Abdur Rahim signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at the mayor's city bhaban office. RCC Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin, Chief Engineer Nur Islam and Chief Conservancy Officer Shaikh Mamun and LDDP Chief Technical Coordinator were present on the occasion.

Dr Golam Rabbani apprised the mayor that the modern slaughterhouse will be installed in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Khulna city areas of the country with financial support of World Bank in the preliminary stage. -BSS











