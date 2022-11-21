Science festival held in Ctg

After Dhaka 'bKash Biggan Chinta Biggan Utshob' was held in Chattogram with various events for school students including innovative and research-oriented science project exhibition, quiz contest, lecture, robot and magic show.

This science festival was jointly organized by 'bKash' and science-based monthly magazine 'BigganChinta' held at the port city's Primary Teachers' Training Institute (PTI) School with the participation of around 400 students of Chattogram division.

The young science enthusiasts presented various innovative projects including automatic streetlight and zebra crossings, modern drainage system to prevent death by falling into drains, use of auto and manual robots in agriculture. They also participated in a quiz contest, said a press release. -BSS











