Collaboration with BD-India on mutual interests to continue: Speaker

Describing India as one of the most important friendly-countries of Bangladesh, Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Sunday said the cooperation on matters of mutual interest of both countries will continue in the days to come.

She came up with the remarks while a parliamentary delegation from Assam led by the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary paid a courtesy call on her at the parliament building here.

JS deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Whip Md Atiur Rahman Atiq, Whip Iqbalur Rahim and Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat KM Abdus Salam, among others, were present.

During the meeting, they discussed several issues such as the long-standing friendly-relations between Bangladesh and India, expansion of trade, information and communication technology, investment and economic development of the two neighbouring countries.

Biswajit Daimary invited the Speaker of the Bangladesh Speaker Dr Shirin to visit the Assam Legislative Assembly and Shirin assured him that she would visit there at a convenient time.

Earlier, the parliamentary delegation of Assam visited the Bangladesh National Parliament and later, enjoyed a wonderful cultural programme there.

High officials of the two countries and senior officials of the Parliament Secretariat were also present. -BSS












