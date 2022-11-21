Ban on tourism in two Bandarban upazilas extended till Nov 27

BANDARBAN, Nov 20: Bandarban district administration has further extended the temporary ban on tourism in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas till November 27 as part of high security measures.

A public notice in this regard was issued on Sunday, signed by Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Yeasmin Tibriji.

The ban on tourism in two upazilas has been extended upon receiving a letter from Bandarban Cantonment.

This is the eighth time that such restriction has been extended for the safety of tourists amid anti-militancy drive in the district's remote forested areas.

On November 12, the ban on tourism in the two upazilas was extended till today.

Local administration has lifted the restriction from Alikadam upazila and Thanchi upazila on November 12 and November 16, respectively. -UNB











