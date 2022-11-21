One die, 89 people infected with dengue in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 20: A nine-year-old-boy died and a total of 89 people have been infected with dengue in Chattogram city and district in the last 24 hours till Sunday.

According to the Chattogram Civil Surgeon office, a total of 4101 dengue patients have been identified with dengue fever while at least 182 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the city.

A total of 3919 people have recovered till today. A total of 30 people died during the period. BSS











