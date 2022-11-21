BGB seizes 80 gold bars from Jashore frontiers

Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized 80 gold bars worth around Taka 8.35 crore from a pepper field near Kashipur-Shahzapur border of Chaugachha upazila in Jashore district on Saturday.

Noticing suspicious movement of two Bangladeshi farmers in the area on Saturday night, a BGB team conducted a drive there, a BGB press release said.

Sensing the presence of BGB the farmers fled away. The law enforcers later noticed two more farmers' roaming near the border at that time.

Later, they found 80 gold bars, weighing around 9.28kg, in the pepper field, said the release. The seized gold bars will be deposited in the government treasury after necessary legal action, added the release. -BSS













