

Our female workers’ plight abroad



The harassment and torture of Bibi and two other Bangladeshi domestic help came at the fore following an investigative report by our correspondent, simply calls for immediate action of Bangladesh Government. The three victims have been reportedly remained sitting under a Riyadh flyover in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, so to draw attention of Saudi law enforcement agencies for their safe and speedy return to the country.



However, the fact that our female migrant workers falling victims of serious crimes including sexual abuse, physical and mental torture in the KSA and other Middle East countries is not a new phenomenon.



Rights groups are of the opinion that thousands of migrant workers in Gulf countries, mostly as domestic help, are at risk of poor working conditions coupled with physical and sexual assault. And resent release of 24 Bangladeshi female domestic workers, illegally detained by Saudi Recruiting Agency Maktab Tawasul-Alsari by the intervention of Bangladesh embassy only establishes the rights groups' claims as correct.



Around nine lakh women workers are working in different countries in the Middle East. Of them four lakh and thirty thousand are working in Saudi Arabia.



What needs to be understood is that these women have not left the country just on a whim. Driven by extreme poverty under the socio-economic reality, they head towards unknown destinations separating familial bond lured by a better future.



Taking advantage of their vulnerability, local recruiters in the country and their overseas cohorts illegally traffic such women and young girls in the name of better employment. And such mischief has turned alarming only due to lack of efforts by authority concerned to bring about systematic changes for safer workplaces for our women abroad.



Proper recruitment of our female workers in Middle Eastern countries through legal system will no doubt add to foreign remittances. This is also somewhat linked to socio-economic empowerment of country's women.



But it is also important for the women and girls pursuing employment abroad to be well aware of the perils of going through informal channels. Apart from human rights violations, wage discrimination is another issue. And here comes the point of training our female workers with the correct set of skills.



We urge the government to scale up measures to address key challenges faced by our female migrant workers. Therefore, introduce and ensure a legal provision for stern punitive actions against dubious recruitment agencies which are toying with the fate of our expat workforce abroad. A recent news report published in this daily on Saturday portraying the painful story of one Bibi Rahima exposes the harsh reality of our countless female workers facing abroad.The harassment and torture of Bibi and two other Bangladeshi domestic help came at the fore following an investigative report by our correspondent, simply calls for immediate action of Bangladesh Government. The three victims have been reportedly remained sitting under a Riyadh flyover in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, so to draw attention of Saudi law enforcement agencies for their safe and speedy return to the country.However, the fact that our female migrant workers falling victims of serious crimes including sexual abuse, physical and mental torture in the KSA and other Middle East countries is not a new phenomenon.Rights groups are of the opinion that thousands of migrant workers in Gulf countries, mostly as domestic help, are at risk of poor working conditions coupled with physical and sexual assault. And resent release of 24 Bangladeshi female domestic workers, illegally detained by Saudi Recruiting Agency Maktab Tawasul-Alsari by the intervention of Bangladesh embassy only establishes the rights groups' claims as correct.Around nine lakh women workers are working in different countries in the Middle East. Of them four lakh and thirty thousand are working in Saudi Arabia.What needs to be understood is that these women have not left the country just on a whim. Driven by extreme poverty under the socio-economic reality, they head towards unknown destinations separating familial bond lured by a better future.Taking advantage of their vulnerability, local recruiters in the country and their overseas cohorts illegally traffic such women and young girls in the name of better employment. And such mischief has turned alarming only due to lack of efforts by authority concerned to bring about systematic changes for safer workplaces for our women abroad.Proper recruitment of our female workers in Middle Eastern countries through legal system will no doubt add to foreign remittances. This is also somewhat linked to socio-economic empowerment of country's women.But it is also important for the women and girls pursuing employment abroad to be well aware of the perils of going through informal channels. Apart from human rights violations, wage discrimination is another issue. And here comes the point of training our female workers with the correct set of skills.We urge the government to scale up measures to address key challenges faced by our female migrant workers. Therefore, introduce and ensure a legal provision for stern punitive actions against dubious recruitment agencies which are toying with the fate of our expat workforce abroad.