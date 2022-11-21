Video
Letter To the Editor

Productive use of internet

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022

Dear Sir

While many people demand high-speed internet be available across the country, the problem also lies with the inability to utilise the internet's potential. For a huge population, the internet means only a bunch of social media websites and other entertainment sites. Many in this country seem to use it in a way that can lead to depression and anxiety.

However, the internet is a vast space that one cannot fully grasp. One can easily use it for productive work. For students, there are resources like Wikipedia, billions of books, videos, slides, etc. that are extremely helpful for studies, research and just to learn new things. The internet is a vast library. Therefore, there should be awareness building for students to teach them how to better utilise the internet's great potentials.

Farhana Ferdous Shumi
Bashabo, Dhaka



