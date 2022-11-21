

Contemporary issues on HRM



It involves Implementation of eco-friendly HR practices that boost productivity, reduce spending, and enhance employee engagement and retention. Recycling, telecommuting, web - based learning, energy-efficient offices, vehicle and job sharing, teleconferencing, and virtual interviewing are some of these projects. In consequence, they benefit businesses in lowering the carbon footprints of their workforce.The majority of Bangladeshi banks have already either completely or partially embraced the green notion, despite the fact that Bangladesh is still new to this green concept. The Bangladesh Bank, which regulates all banks, has put in place green workplace policies and encouraged both public and private banks to go green in their activities. Almost all businesses attempted to develop green policies during COVID-19, whether voluntarily or as a result of the circumstances which means it is a feasible plan for us. Implementing GHRM is going to benefit both the organization and employees as well and the HR should actively make strategies for this.



Another take in the corporate world is the Halal HRM which is widely known as IHRM or Islamic Human Resource Management is understanding Islamic Sharia regarding how to treat people in a company is necessary in order to comprehend human resource management from an Islamic perspective. According to the Holy Quran, "We promote some of them to higher levels than others, so that some may order duty from others." [43:32] (Adapted from Hilali) This verse from Surah Al-Zakahraf briefly explains why Allah elevated some individuals above others in order to be able to work with them. This Ayat embodies the entire ethos and knowledge of contemporary management. Understanding Islamic Sharia regarding how to treat people in a business is necessary to comprehend human resource management from an Islamic perspective. They work with us; hence it is our organization's duty to treat them with respect as human beings. We must also identify certain Islamic moral precepts that are relevant to HRM practices and policy. Islamic HRM practices such as recruitment, selection, performance appraisal, training and development, and compensation are concerns on Islamic principle. In Islam, the hiring process should be transparent and honest, free from the typical elements of corruption, collusion, and nepotism. Islam advises candidates to only submit applications from sincere and qualified individuals. lists the qualities that the manager should look for in religious candidates, such as prayer, zakat, and other Islamic principles. Every step of the hiring process has to be transparent and fair to all candidates. According to the equal opportunity concept, each employee should be given a fair chance to develop, contribute, and receive compensation proportionate with their efforts. Since each individual is unique in the abilities, temperament, and skills that they possess, it is crucial to avoid assigning someone a task that is outside of his or her capacity to do. This is a key concept of modern company management. And like this way the other sector has also been dictated in IHRM. IHRM is not widely used but some of the factors surely matches the ethical level of the HR practices and their policies.

The writer is an ungraduated student of North South University











In today's society, being environmentally responsible is more important than ever. Numerous companies are attempting to include it into their products, but more recently, they are also attempting to incorporate It into the corporate management system. Green Human Resource Managements (GHRM) is that initiative. The main definition of "green HRM" is the contribution of HRM practices and policies to the overall company environmental goal. It means utilizing each employee to support sustainable practices and raise employee commitment and awareness to the sustainability challenges. Short timeframes are met by carrying out GHRM activities Such as using video recruitment or using online and video interviewing.It involves Implementation of eco-friendly HR practices that boost productivity, reduce spending, and enhance employee engagement and retention. Recycling, telecommuting, web - based learning, energy-efficient offices, vehicle and job sharing, teleconferencing, and virtual interviewing are some of these projects. In consequence, they benefit businesses in lowering the carbon footprints of their workforce.The majority of Bangladeshi banks have already either completely or partially embraced the green notion, despite the fact that Bangladesh is still new to this green concept. The Bangladesh Bank, which regulates all banks, has put in place green workplace policies and encouraged both public and private banks to go green in their activities. Almost all businesses attempted to develop green policies during COVID-19, whether voluntarily or as a result of the circumstances which means it is a feasible plan for us. Implementing GHRM is going to benefit both the organization and employees as well and the HR should actively make strategies for this.Another take in the corporate world is the Halal HRM which is widely known as IHRM or Islamic Human Resource Management is understanding Islamic Sharia regarding how to treat people in a company is necessary in order to comprehend human resource management from an Islamic perspective. According to the Holy Quran, "We promote some of them to higher levels than others, so that some may order duty from others." [43:32] (Adapted from Hilali) This verse from Surah Al-Zakahraf briefly explains why Allah elevated some individuals above others in order to be able to work with them. This Ayat embodies the entire ethos and knowledge of contemporary management. Understanding Islamic Sharia regarding how to treat people in a business is necessary to comprehend human resource management from an Islamic perspective. They work with us; hence it is our organization's duty to treat them with respect as human beings. We must also identify certain Islamic moral precepts that are relevant to HRM practices and policy. Islamic HRM practices such as recruitment, selection, performance appraisal, training and development, and compensation are concerns on Islamic principle. In Islam, the hiring process should be transparent and honest, free from the typical elements of corruption, collusion, and nepotism. Islam advises candidates to only submit applications from sincere and qualified individuals. lists the qualities that the manager should look for in religious candidates, such as prayer, zakat, and other Islamic principles. Every step of the hiring process has to be transparent and fair to all candidates. According to the equal opportunity concept, each employee should be given a fair chance to develop, contribute, and receive compensation proportionate with their efforts. Since each individual is unique in the abilities, temperament, and skills that they possess, it is crucial to avoid assigning someone a task that is outside of his or her capacity to do. This is a key concept of modern company management. And like this way the other sector has also been dictated in IHRM. IHRM is not widely used but some of the factors surely matches the ethical level of the HR practices and their policies.The writer is an ungraduated student of North South University