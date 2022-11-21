

Ensuring food security through viable means



The current Bangladesh government, with favorable agriculture food production policy, has been able to increase food production substantially over the time- particularly notable success in vegetable, poultry and fish production - with food production more than 4.53 metric tons. The rapid increase in food production helped Bangladesh to be food self- sufficient somewhat, though the country still is heavily dependent on food imports. The country imported the cereals amounting to 27423.3 crore tk. in 2021 and 2022 financial year and20347.3 crore tk. during 2020 and 2021 financial year respectively, while imported costs of oil seeds, fruits and miscellaneous account for almost 14591tk. for the 2021-2022 year, according to the Bangladesh bank report.

Highlighting on this data, it is needless to say that Bangladesh imports the large amounts of foods every year, which don't underpin the advocacy of being food self -sufficient; in addition to that it loses a good amount of foreign currency importing such amounts of commodities, thereby, exacerbating economic vulnerability as the country is grappling with the dollar crisis. A survey study, conducted by the world bank recently, reveals that the number of people in the country facing food scarcity is as much as 30% of the population. Hence, Not only does the problem need solution but also it requires to be addressed properly so that the food security and less reliant on the import can be ensured in the long run.



Our farmers are still embracing the traditional way of productions or the cultivation practices they inherit from their forefathers, ending up in lower productivity and higher cultivation cost. Subsistence farming is no longer a viable option for the country where every year the population growth is in upper trend - but the agriculture production is not increasing as such trend. Against this backdrop, the upgradation of agriculture sector with modern technology appears to be fundamentally necessary, as it will offer farmers higher level of productivity, better production system, low cost. Therefore, equipping farmers with proper skills, through training, regarding the usage of new technology, government can make farmers adapt new technology smoothly.



In addition to that, government should emphasis on preserving agriculture land, since the cultivating land has been in declining trend over the times - and if this trend continuously prevails, Bangladesh, undoubtedly, will face existential food production crisis. A Statistics shows that Bangladesh loses approximately 69000 hectares of land each year. Therefore, government must take initiatives to preserve agriculture land.



Bangladesh has achieved remarkable success in producing certain agriculture commodities such as paddy, but it needs to diversify its food basket through producing other commodities that it hasn't produced substantially yet. Alongside this, the subsidy to the agriculture must be increased with a view to helping farmers adjust the increasing the price in agriculture raw materials i.e fertilizer.



Each challenge likely tends to be opportunity if it is addressed with proper course of actions. Hence, the food security threat, posed by the recent global shock resulting from the Russia and Ukraine war, can be mitigated and turned into core strength by gaining superior domestic food production capability.

The writer is a student, department of finance, University of Chittagong













Bangladesh is identified as one of the vulnerable countries, because of climate change, among top affected five countries. Every year the various natural calamities - including drought, storms, deluge, cyclone, heavy rain, and other natural incidence - bring forth great havoc in the agriculture. In this context, it is necessary for government with collaboration with insurance companies to introduce crop insurance as early as possible in an attempt to facilitate the famers to cope with risk with posed by the natural environment.