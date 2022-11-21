Importance of negotiating skills in cross border trade

Trade and investment play an important part for external sector. Investment relates to capital account transactions. Cross border transactions need media to execute 'give' and 'take' between parties of home countries and host countries. This may be - individual to individual, individual to corporate, and vice versa. Financial institutions like banks work as media. Another item is medium of transactions by international currencies known as convertible currencies. Communication system integrates different parties for financial settlement; this is messaging system. So, there are three supporting hands - banks, currencies, and messaging systems.



The roles of banks are vital since they stand behind parties. There are many commitment instruments dealt by banks like letters of credit, letters of comfort, standby letters of credit, bank guarantees, etc. Banks issue these instruments on behalf of their customers with commitments to make payments on fulfillment of conditions stipulated therein. Such types of commitments are issued by banks on behalf of importers, exporters, borrowers, lenders, investors, investment receivers, contractors, and many more.



Without commitments by banks, transactions can be executed through bilateral arrangements between parties. In this case, banks provide transactional services. In the cross border transactions, trade is in possession of top position. Trade is executed in four methods - advance payments, letters of credit, documentary collection, and open account. In all cases, banks are needed to execute payments settlement in the form of receipts or payments. In traditional practice, banks take responsibilities by issuance of letters of credit for import transactions. These are non-funded facilities extended by banks to their customers, considered as contingent liabilities. On making payments under the commitments, the facilities become funded unless the amount is recovered from customers. Banks take safeguards through obtaining collaterals including cash margin. In absence of adequate collateral, default by customers jeopardizes recovery of payments from customers.



Payments for transactions against letters of credit under credit terms need to be settled on maturity by banks. In eligible cases, foreign lenders finance import transactions by making up front payments to suppliers in the form of buyer's credit with recourse on bills accepted by banks. Such financing is, in true sense, a borrowing by banks in foreign currency.



In real buyer's credit, foreign lenders extend loans to importers who are responsible to make payments on maturity. But in practice, different picture is found in Bangladesh. Buyer's credit is extended against import bills accepted by banks. On the other hand, supplier's credit is extended by foreign suppliers against import letters of credit. In both cases, banks are in exposed position, requiring them to make settlement of payments in case of default by importers.



Export trade is converted to bilateral settlement where foreign banks provide transactional services only. Under credit export, importers accept import documents, information of which is disseminated to exporters' banks by importers' banks. This information does not bind importers' banks responsible for making payments in case of payments defaulting by importers. The way foreign importers import from Bangladesh is very cost effective. They need not pay commission required to open letters of credit. In addition, they enjoy credit benefits without interest payments. How they can do trade in this way? Why our exporters follow what importers tell? These are questions, answers of which can show pathways to importers for execution of cost effective imports.



Most of foreign buyers, garment buyers in particular, operate liaison offices in Bangladesh which negotiate with exporters. Direct touch with buyers' offices in Bangladesh gives comfort to exporters. The existence of buyers' offices is an added advantage in the form of alternative marketing channel for exporters. Follow up activities of production by buyers' offices support exporters with regards to quality assurance. Above all, persistent relations lead our exporters to ship goods on sales contracts in terms of bilateral arrangements.



Bangladesh is a trading nation depending on trade since its birth. Same facilities as enjoyed by foreign importers should have been in place for our importers. In that case, they should open sourcing offices abroad to arrange procurement of goods. Alternatively they can appoint sourcing agents at different international trading hubs. This presence abroad can help Bangladeshi importers to be in better position. This may bring results to import without letters of credit. As a result, importers can save different extra cost like commission, confirmation charges and many more. Banks can also keep them out of default risks of realization of payments against their commitments. However, they will earn income from trading in foreign currency, arbitrage between selling and buying is their income. In this case, they need not make payments commitments, and bear payments defaults risk. Suppliers can arrange payments before maturity from third parties based on importers' acceptance. Where is the problem to go for bilateral arrangements without supports from banks? There is an excuse from importers that suppliers do not ship goods without letters of credit. Definitely suppliers will try to safeguard their payments. It does not mean that they will not agree to sell goods on sales contracts under credit terms. Insider information indicates that importers rarely approach or negotiate for imports under sales contracts. Same practice exists since long regarding import on CFR terms for which importers need to pay transport charges along with payments of goods. No scope is available to save freight charges by importing under FOB imports. But export from Bangladesh is being executed under FOB or FCA terms for which foreign importers negotiate with carriers to save cost but we are importing goods with given freight costs.



Negotiating capacity is an issue. Importers seem to be reluctant to go for sharp bargaining. It is not possible to develop capacity overnight. But positive results may come provided policy support is given, which can work as incentives. As a part of policy supports to encourage import under credit terms on sales contracts or sight letters of credit, extended credit facilities may be given up to 360 days or operating cycle whichever is less instead of 180 days, for input imports. Importers should be allowed to extend corporate guarantees, personal guarantees, third parties' guarantees, and the like against the relevant imports under supplier's/buyer's credit. In case of promoting FOB imports, duty assessment may be allowed on FOB value instead of CIF value. This is a fiscal support which may be attractive. This support will save importers by way of reduced cost on account of customs duty and taxes. These initiatives may be windows to save hard earned foreign currency. On the other hand, import of input contents on credit terms can save interest payments without exposure by resident banks for payment commitments.

