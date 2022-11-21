Japanese govt loses third minister in a month

TOKYO, Nov 20: Japan's internal affairs minister resigned Sunday over a series of campaign finance scandals, becoming the third member of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet to step down in less than a month.

Minoru Terada quit over allegations of mismanagement of political funds. He had acknowledged to parliament that his local campaign group had even listed a dead person as its treasurer in annual financial statements.

Other accusations published by the weekly Shukan Bunshun magazine included illegal payments to staff during his reelection campaign last year. -AFP