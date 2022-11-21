Video
Trump gets warm reception at Republican gathering as rivals lash out

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

LAS VEGAS, Nov 20:  Donald Trump received a standing ovation at a Republican Party gathering Saturday, even as several possible White House rivals lashed out at his election denialism and insisted it was time to move on from the former US           president.
In his first major appearance since announcing his intention to run again in 2024, Trump told the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas that the party had grown under his leadership.
The 76-year-old falsely insisted once again that the 2020 presidential election -- which he lost -- was rigged, and rejected responsibility for the GOP's poor performance in the November midterms.
In 2020 "we had a really disgraceful election, many millions of votes more than we had in 2016... and the result was, in my opinion, an absolute sham," he told the audience by video link.
"The election as rigged, and it's too bad it was."
Asked about how he could improve the party's appeal to suburban voters, among whom it did badly in this month's midterms, Trump insisted he had a record of picking winners.
"In the midterms, as you've probably heard, I was 222 wins and 16 losses, the press doesn't want to mention that, and the Republican Party got five million more votes than the Democrats," he said, despite the final vote tallies not yet being finalized.
"The Republican Party is a much bigger and more powerful party than it was before I got there," he said.
Trump was warmly welcomed by the crowd, which had earlier heard from key party figures whose names are often mentioned as possibly 2024 presidential contenders.
Many of them hit out at Trump's grievance-laden style of politicking, which Republican Party operatives have said was to blame for their tepid showing on November 8.
New Jersey's former governor and one-time Trump confidante Chris Christie said candidate quality had been the issue.    -AFP


