Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 November, 2022, 4:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Joy, relief at 'historic' climate damages deal

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Nov 20: Vulnerable nations least responsible for planet-heating emissions have been battling for three decades to get wealthy polluters to pay for climate damages.
Their final push took barely two weeks.
The "loss and damage" inflicted by climate-induced disasters was not even officially up for discussion when UN talks in Egypt began.
But a concerted effort among developing countries to make it the defining issue of the conference melted the resistance of wealthy polluters long fearful of open-ended liability, and gathered unstoppable momentum as the talks progressed.
In the end a decision to create a loss and damage fund was the first item confirmed on Sunday morning after fraught negotiations went overnight with nations clashing over a range of issues around curbing planet-heating emissions.
"At the beginning of these talks loss and damage was not even on the agenda and now we are making history," said Mohamed Adow, executive director of Power Shift Africa.  
"It just shows that this UN process can achieve results, and that the world can recognise the plight of the vulnerable must not be treated as a political football."
Loss and damage covers a broad sweep of climate impacts, from bridges and homes washed away in flash flooding, to the threatened disappearance of cultures and whole island nations to the creeping rise of sea levels.
Observers say that the failure of rich polluters both to curb emissions and to meet their promise of funding to help countries boost climate resilience means that losses and damages are inevitably growing as the planet warms.
Event attribution science now makes it possible to measure how much global warming increases the likelihood or intensity of an individual cyclone, heat wave, drought or heavy rain event.
This year, an onslaught of climate-induced disasters -- from catastrophic floods in Pakistan to severe drought threatening famine in Somalia -- battered countries already struggling with the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and soaring food and energy costs.
"The establishment of a fund is not about dispensing charity," said Pakistani climate minister Sherry Rehman.
"It is clearly a down payment on the longer investment in our joint futures, in the down payment and an investment in climate          justice."
The agreement was a balancing act, over seemingly unbridgeable differences.
On the one hand the G77 and China bloc of 134 developing countries called for the immediate creation of a fund at COP27, with operational details to be agreed later.
Richer nations like the United States and European Union accepted that countries in the crosshairs of climate-driven disasters need money, but favoured a "mosaic" of funding arrangements.
They also wanted money to be focused on the most climate-vulnerable countries and for there to be a broader set of donors.
That is code for countries including China and Saudi Arabia that have become wealthier since they were listed as developing nations in 1992.
After last-minute tussles over wording, the final loss and damage document decided to create a fund, as part of a broad array of funding arrangements for developing countries "that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change".
Other key points of contention were left ambiguous, or put into the remit of a new transitional committee that will be tasked with coming up with a plan for making the decisions a reality for the 2023 UN climate summit in Dubai.
A reference to expanding sources of funding, "is vague enough to pass", said Ines Benomar, researcher at think tank E3G.
But she said debates about whether China -- the world's biggest emitter -- among others should maintain its status as "developing" was likely to reemerge next year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japanese govt loses third minister in a month
Farmers shout slogans as they protest against Punjab state government
5 killed, 18 wounded in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
Turkish air strikes target Kurdish militants in Syria, Iraq
Mamata likely to meet Modi in New Delhi on Dec 5
Imran to enter Rawalpindi days before 'key decision'
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri, heads the closing session of the COP27
Trump gets warm reception at Republican gathering as rivals lash out


Latest News
Two fugitive militants to be arrested any time: DB Chief
USA, Wales eye for winning start to progress beyond group stage
44 killed after strong quake shakes Indonesia: Local official
Ronaldo says row with Man Utd 'won't shake' Portugal team
Senegal to challenge Netherlands despite injury to star player
Nearly 20 killed, 300 injured as 5.6 magnitude quake shakes Indonesia
England take on Iran for 1st time
Bangladesh changed a lot under Awami League govt: PM
Elderly man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
SSC results on Nov 28
Most Read News
EU 'disappointed' with UN climate deal on emissions
'Red alert' issued in capital to arrest two fugitive militants
US, Bangladesh launch $18m education project
2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar
Bangladesh reports 24 Covid cases
Qatar v Ecuador World Cup starting line-ups
School teacher killed in Natore road mishap
Russian FM Lavrov's Bangladesh visit cancelled
20 including death-row convicts who flee from Dhaka court sued
Five killed as truck rams CNG in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft