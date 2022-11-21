Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 November, 2022, 4:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Senegal young guns ready to 'step up' at World Cup, says Cisse

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

DOHA, NOV 20: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse told his younger players on Sunday that it was their time to shine after talisman Sadio Mane was ruled out of the World Cup.
Team chiefs confirmed on Thursday that the Bayern Munich forward, who has scored 33 goals in 92 internationals, had lost his race to recover from a shin injury.
But Cisse is refusing to be downcast ahead of their World Cup opener on Monday against the Netherlands.
"First of all, I'm sad for the boy, for Sadio Mane, and then for the national team, but of course it's his health that counts," he said.
"Of course we won't hide the importance of Sadio Mane for the Senegalese team -- he's very important, a coach builds his team around his best players.
"But there's also a group here with experienced players, with young players ready to step up. We've had to play matches before without Sadio Mane."
Cisse said the African champions, who also face Ecuador and hosts Qatar in Group A, have "excellent young players".
"I have a lot of depth on the bench so I will be able to make good subs if someone is getting tired," he said.
Senegal have called up Moussa Ndiaye, the 20-year-old Anderlecht defender.
Krepin Diatta, 23, is one of those who could fill the void left by Mane.
"When you talk about the spirit and morale, of course it affects you. He is our best player and a leader," said the Monaco forward.
"But we are determined to do what we can without him. We are going to have to work harder individually and harder as a team.
"We still have a very strong mentality, we are comfortable being together and we are strong together."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wales back at World Cup is 'more than sport', says leader
Senegal young guns ready to 'step up' at World Cup, says Cisse
Saudi Crown Prince lands in Qatar for World Cup kickoff
Top Iran football coach among 8 summoned for protest comment
Japan put German friendships in deep freeze for WC opener
Fans give frothy welcome to first World Cup beers
World Cup poised for kick-off as Benzema blow rocks France
Kane, Van Dijk, Pulisic, Bale ready to show magic today


Latest News
Two fugitive militants to be arrested any time: DB Chief
USA, Wales eye for winning start to progress beyond group stage
44 killed after strong quake shakes Indonesia: Local official
Ronaldo says row with Man Utd 'won't shake' Portugal team
Senegal to challenge Netherlands despite injury to star player
Nearly 20 killed, 300 injured as 5.6 magnitude quake shakes Indonesia
England take on Iran for 1st time
Bangladesh changed a lot under Awami League govt: PM
Elderly man found dead in Naogaon paddy field
SSC results on Nov 28
Most Read News
EU 'disappointed' with UN climate deal on emissions
'Red alert' issued in capital to arrest two fugitive militants
US, Bangladesh launch $18m education project
2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar
Bangladesh reports 24 Covid cases
Qatar v Ecuador World Cup starting line-ups
School teacher killed in Natore road mishap
Russian FM Lavrov's Bangladesh visit cancelled
20 including death-row convicts who flee from Dhaka court sued
Five killed as truck rams CNG in Mymensingh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft