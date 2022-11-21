Kane, Van Dijk, Pulisic, Bale ready to show magic today

The Qatar World Cup started on Sunday with the low voltage match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. The global football fans therefore, are going to watch the actual thrilling legs from today as starry Englishmen are going to lock horns with Asian football giant Iran in Group B match starting at 7:00pm (BST) while The Netherlands will engage with African raising football power Senegal commencing at 10:00pm (BST). The 3rd match of the day will begin at 1:00am (BST), in which the USA and Wales with meet each other. Let's have a bird's eye view on the stars to claim limelight today.



England vs Iran

Harry Kane, England

The captain of the Three Lions has averaged a goal per World Cup game, who trails Wayne Rooney by two goals for England's all-time scoring record (53). The Tottenham talisman will also want to put away the lingering whispers from World Cup 2018.

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, is another English star making his third World Cup appearance at just 27 years old, has 19 goals and 21 assists in 76 matches while midfielder Declan Rice and forward Phil Foden can be game changers for Kane's side.

Sardar Azmoun, Iran

Iran will be relying the most on 27-year-old striker Sardar Azmoun, who scored an incredible 52 goals in 79 appearances for Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russian league. Iran's medical team has been leaving no stone unturned to ensure their best players availability against England today.

Azmoun's absent will create tough time for right winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh, the most high profile Iranian footballer of the time with his 50 appearance stint at Brighton & Hove Albion and Mehdi Taremi, the other crucial part of Iran's attack, who has 60 national team appearances and almost 30 goals. The 32 years old Ehsan Hajsafi is one of the most experienced players in Iran's squad and the 24 years old Omid Noorafkan are two more Iranian players to keep eye on.



Senegal vs Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk , The Netherlands

The Dutch side is captained by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, has never featured at a World Cup for his country. Van Dijk will be aiming to solidify his tag as one of the best players in his position in world football, who possesses every quality necessary of a modern center back.

Besides, Memphis Depay, who is one of the Netherlands' most seasoned goalscorers in international play scoring 12 goals and recording six assists in 10 matches.

Ismaila Sarr Senegal

Senegal's biggest seat back is unavailability of their leading player Sadio Mane, who has been one of the best players in Europe over the past five years.

The man who may take on that role could be Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, who shown some similarities to Mane with rapid pace on the wing and a serious eye for goal.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Senegal's Wildcard Iliman Ndiaye are quite impactful players in European leagues.



USA vs Wales

Christian Pulisic, USA

Christian Pulisic made his debut for the USA's senior team six years ago, has an impressive scoring record for his national side as he has netted 21 goals in 52 matches. Defender DeAndre Yedlin is the lone World Cup veteran in the squad.

Gareth Bale, Wales

Only one man will shoulder the entire country's expectation, however - Welsh talisman, Welsh captain, Welsh hero, Gareth Bale, is the nation's leading goalscorer with 40 strikes. Besides, Brennan Johnson has started four of Wales' previous five games, making three goal contributions in the process.



















