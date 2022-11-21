First special Israel-Qatar flight takes off for World Cup

TEL AVIV, NOV 20: The first direct commercial flight between Israel and Doha took off Sunday after Qatar approved the flights for World Cup ticket holders despite having no ties with Israel.

Football's world governing body FIFA said last week that Qatar had agreed to special direct flights, with Cyprus-based Tus Airways later confirmed as the approved carrier.

Israeli foreign ministry official Lior Haiat, at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, told AFP that "history has been made," with the "first direct flight from Tel Aviv to Doha."

When FIFA announced the deal for direct Israel-Qatar flights on November 10, it claimed that "Palestinian ticket holders and media" would be "able to travel on these chartered flights with no restrictions."

But it was not immediately clear to what extent Palestinian residents of the Israeli-occupied West Bank or blockaded Gaza Strip would have access to the charter.

FIFA said the arrangement would be subject "to Israel's security requirements." -AFP











