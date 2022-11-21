Video
Ronaldo will be 'phenomenal' at World Cup, says Neves

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in a training session at Shahaniya Sports Club in Al Samriya, northwest of Doha on November 20, 2022 during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. photo: AFP



DOHA, NOV 20: Cristiano Ronaldo enters the World Cup under a cloud of controversy but his Portugal team-mate Ruben Neves believes the forward will have a "phenomenal" tournament.
Reduced to a peripheral role at Manchester United this season, the superstar last week lashed out at his club and United coach Erik ten Hag in a TV interview.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains the spearhead for Portugal at 37 despite his struggles at club level and Neves is confident he can shine at his fifth World Cup.
"From what I've seen in training he is in a spectacular state of form," Neves said on Sunday.
"We're not worried about anything. We know that we can work very well so that individuals stand out. If we are good, Cristiano will be phenomenal."
Ronaldo, with 117 goals, is the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football.
Footage emerged last week of a seemingly tense handshake between Ronaldo and his Manchester United and Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes.
But Neves played down speculation over tensions in the squad.
Wolves player Neves, 25, has been linked with a move away from the struggling Premier League club and was asked if he might leave in January.
"I'm leaving Wolves this month, I hope at least until the 18th (of December, the World Cup final)," he joked.
"I don't want to come back earlier. My big goal is to stay here as long as possible and give my best for the team."
Portugal open their World Cup campaign against Ghana on November 24, before facing Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.     -AFP


