

England facing Iran in an easy match today

England is 5th while Iran is 20th as per the latest FIFA ranking published on 6 October.

It is the first time these two are facing each other. Iran boys have, however, faced a team from the British Isles in World Cup before, drawing 1-1 with Scotland in the 1978 edition of the tournament.

In Group-B, England will be playing the match as the hot favourite while its Persian opponent will be playing as an underdog. England's squad is full of Premier League superstars including Harry Kane and Jack Grealish. The Three Lions finished as runners-up at Euro 2020, and are tipped to go far in this World Cup.

Iran, on the other hand, is labelled as the small fry in the group by the western media. The Persian boys have played the tournament multiple times yet failed to pass the group stage at any time. Playing the FIFA World Cup five times so far, they came within a point of doing so in 2018. So, this will be another opportunity for them to change history.

FIFA's 8th-ranked Netherlands will meet 18th-ranked Senegal in the second match today at 10:00 pm at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Both are playing for top places in Group-A.

This is the first time the two sides are facing each other at the international level. The Netherlands is yet to taste defeat in 2022, winning six and drawing two of the eight games they have played this calendar year. They are also unbeaten in 15 matches since suffering a 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in the round of 16 of Euro 2020. On the contrary, Senegal is unbeaten in its last five matches at the senior level, winning four games and drawing one.

From Group-B, FIFA's ranked 16th USA team will engage with 19th-ranked Wales at 1:00 am after today at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

Wales is set to make its first appearance at the World Cup since 1958 when they made their tournament debut and went all the way to the quarterfinals.

The USA and Wales have faced each other just twice in history, both in international friendlies. Their first encounter was in May 2003 in San Jose, and it ended in a 2-0 win for the Stars and Stripes, courtesy of second-half goals from Landon Donovan and Eddie Lewis. They again met for a friendly game in November 2020, more than 17 years after their first duel, but this time around, there were no goals as the match finished goalless.

The greatest show on earth has begun with the Qatar and Ecuador match on Sunday night. Now, with these three matches today, the World Cup is set to roll in full swing.











