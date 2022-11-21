SC asks to beef up security of courts

The Supreme Court administration on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to beef up the security at the courts across the country to avoid any further unexpected incidents.

The apex court administration gave the directive soon after two members of the banned militant group Ansar al-Islam, who were sentenced to death in Jagriti Publications publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case, escaped from the lock-up of Dhaka court.

Supreme Court spoke person and Appellate Division Registrar Mohammad Saifur Rahman told reporters that Chief Justice ordered to ask police for strengthening the security of courts across the country.

"We have asked the authorities concerned, including the inspector general of police, over the phone to beef up the security at the courts premises, including the Supreme Court so that no further unexpected incidents took place," Supreme Court Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani said.

Responding to a query, the apex court registrar said that the apex court took the decision after two death-row inmates were escorted away from the Dhaka court's prison cell.

Earlier in the day, two Ansar Al Islam men, who were sentenced to death for killing publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan, fled from the prison cell of a Dhaka court.

The escapees are Md Abu Siddique Sohel alias Sakib alias Sajid alias Shahab and Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Sifat alias Imran.