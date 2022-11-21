‘Krishoker App’ in 272 UZs to ensure sale of paddy at fair price



Farmers thrashing Amon paddy in celebration of traditional 'Nabanno' (harvest) festival. The photo was taken from Brahmanbaria on Sunday. photo : Observer

Marginal farmers registration should be encouraged through Union Digital Centre entrepreneurs in the rural areas of the country. Besides, upazila administration takes different initiatives with the concerned agricultural officials so that no marginal farmer is left out.

Talking to the Daily Observer, a farmer from Goghat village of Gaibandha Md Shahadat Hossain said, "We have started harvesting paddy. I got the leaflet. I am thinking of registering soon. I could not sell Boro rice with proper price. I don't want to leave a chance this time during Aman season."

Koraibari farmer Jinnat Ali said, "Many farmers like me are interested in registration."

To prevent irregularity in paddy collection, the DG Food continues to collect paddy through 'Krishoker's App'. Through this app, the government buys paddy from farmers at a fair price.

Gaibandha's Kamarjani Union Digital Centre Entrepreneur, Mahabubur Rahman said, "Krishoker's App can be registered very easily. Still if one can't do that, no problem, tell us, we will do it. Besides, just because of the help and support from the Upazila Agriculture Officer, Upazila Nirbahi Officer and others stakeholders no farmer will suffer to sell their product."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Al Emran said, "The marginal farmers think that no one cares about them. So, we organise this to make them aware. We have started the campaign early so that no marginal farmer is left out. Entrepreneurs of Union Digital Centre to ensure that marginal farmers are given all kinds of support regarding the Krishoker's App."

Besides, this year government will buy paddy through the 'Krishoker App' in the current Aman season. For this reason, the food department has issued 13 instructions to the food department officials at the field level.











