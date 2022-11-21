Video
Monday, 21 November, 2022
JCD leader’s death in B’baria: 150 BNP men sued

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Brahmanbaria, Nov 20: A case was filed on Sunday accusing 150 BNP men of attempting to snatch away arms from police during a clash with supporters of the main opposition BNP in Bancharampur upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
Afzal Hossain Khan, sub-inspector of Bancharampur police station, filed the case, naming 17 BNP men including the upazila unit's former Organising Secretary Md Rafiql Islam and 137 others without names.
On the other hand, leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies held a protest procession in the upazila and demanded justice for the murder.
A tense situation was prevailing in the upazila over the Saturday's clash that left a Jatiyatabi Chattra Dal leader dead and several others injured.
Molla Md Shaheen, additional superintendent of the district police, said a case was filed on behalf of the police over the attempts to snatch arms from police.
"An investigation was going on to unearth the reason for the murder and the exact reason will be known after getting the autopsy report," he said.
On Saturday afternoon, the JCD leader was shot to death in a clash between police and the BNP men over the arrest of one of their leaders in the upazila.    -UNB


