Landmark decision at COP27 to set up loss, damage fund: Shahab

On Sunday in a long overdue decision, three decades in the making, all governments at COP27 agreed to set up a loss and damage fund, said Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin.

"This is a first step in a process to rectify the systemic injustice to billions of people, particularly in the Global South, who are the least responsible but are on the frontlines of the climate crisis. Those who are suffering devastating climate impacts; floods, droughts, hurricanes and sea level rise, will have some hope that their right to access support will be respected," he said while talking to the Daily Observer on Saturday via remotely.

As climate impacts get more intense and frequent, there is an urgent need to scale up adaptation around the world, while strengthening and ensuring the delivery of needs-based finance in developing countries.

"A historic outcome on the loss and damage fund was delivered at the UN climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh through the collective struggle of developing countries, civil society and movements. The power of people was made clear at COP27, in our demand that there can be no climate justice without human rights and standing in solidarity with prisoners of conscience in Egypt, in our fight to get climate justice, and in our rejection of any attempt to silence us." Said Tasneem Essop, Executive Director, Climate Action Network International

"With the creation of a new loss and damage fund, COP27 has sent a warning shot to polluters that they can no longer go scot-free with their climate destruction. From now on, they will have to pay up for the damages they cause and are accountable to the people who are facing supercharged storms, devastating floods and rising seas. Countries must now work together to ensure that the new fund can become fully operational and respond to the most vulnerable people and communities who are facing the brunt of climate crisis." Said Harjeet Singh, Head of Global Political Strategy, Climate Action Network International

However, Md Shamsuddoha, Chief Executive of the Centre for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD) shared different observation about the outcome of loss and damge, saying the decision on the establishment of 'new funding arrangements' for responding to as well as addressing loss and damages is a significant achievement at COP 27.

Having a stand-alone L&D financing facility is indeed a great victory, however the decision text seems very tactical that requires a comprehensive understanding on its different elements and dimension.

For instance, addressing L&D, which was the original wording in the Paris Agreement, has been segregated into 'responding' and 'addressing' wherein addressing will be followed by responding.

"Literally, responding to L&Ds is linked to averting and minimizing the risks of L&Ds. In terms of averting L&Ds, the decision text emphasizes keeping global average temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees C, meaning that the countries need to increase their emission reduction targets to comply the 1.5 degrees C goal," He said while talking with the Daily Observer.












