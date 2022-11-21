Video
Monday, 21 November, 2022
Stop gunning down opposition activists, Fakhrul asks police

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday asked the law enforcers to stop illegally gunning down opposition leaders and activists, and warned that they will have to be accountable to people someday for their every action.
"Our Chhatra Dal leader Nayon embraced martyrdom in police firing in Brahmanbaria's Bancharampur…we condemn this killing, and we take a vow to avenge his murder," he said.
Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader also said six leaders and activists of their party and its associate bodies have so far been killed in the party's ongoing movement as they took to the streets to press for their demands.
"From this discussion meeting, I would like to ask police and the law enforcement agencies not to continue such killing unfairly, illegally and violating the constitution. Because, you have to be accountable to people for your every action," he warned.
Ziaur Rahman Foundation arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 58th birthday of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.
Tarique, exiled in London for 'treatment' since 2008, was born on November 20, 1965. BNP and its different associate bodies marked the day amid various programmes, including discussions and doa mahfil.
Earlier on Saturday, Nayon Miah, 22, vice president of Bancharampur's Sonarampur union parishad unit JCD, was shot by police during a clash with supports of the party, leaving him critically injured.    -UNB


