Monday, 21 November, 2022, 4:13 PM
If BNP comes to power it will swallow BD: Quader

Published : Monday, 21 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said BNP is the enemy of freedom. They have swallowed democracy and the rule of law. If the party comes to power again, they will swallow Bangladesh.
He said this at a peace rally and protest march organized by Dhaka North city Awami League in Uttara of the capital on Sunday afternoon.
Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "In the dark of the night, the terrorists destroyed and burnt the inauguration plaque of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Kanchpur Bridge. Game will be played against fire terrorism next December. We will play against vote theft, corruption, misrule and the fake voter list maker BNP. Politics will be dealt politically."
He also said "BNP is giving anti-government statements one after another to come to power. They still cherish Pakistan in their hearts. Next December, all anti-independence forces will be suppressed by AL along with the people."
At this time, Awami League Presidium Member Abdur Razzak, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Dhaka-18 Constituency MP Habib Hasan, Dhaka North city Awami League President Bazlur Rahman and General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi, among others, also spoke in the programme.


